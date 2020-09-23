All The Spooky and Scary Book Gifts You Need In Your Life

If you, like me, love all things spooky and scary, this roundup of horror gifts for book lovers will be up your alley. Whether it’s a bookish witch bookmark or a Stephen King–inspired T-shirt, this will become your Halloween/Winter Holiday/Birthday wish list.

Horror Gifts for Book Lovers

This sweet little witchy cat atop a book stack sticker is going on every empty space I have. $5.

Honor horror comics with this retro bookmark. $9.50, with some choices on your comic.

A wooden bookmark featuring an array of Stephen King tomes. That cat is sure creepy. $7.

A trio of spooky quotes from outstanding horror writers. $17.70 and up, depending on your frame choice.

Redrum. Redrum. Redrum. What a tote bag! $15 and up.

Keep your books protected with this blood splattered book sleeve. $17 and up.

Pop on a T-shirt featuring an array of scary reads. $34.

What a great bloody vampire candle! $20.

Hades just chilling with The Odyssey and Cerberus make this print super fun and creepy. $22.

Don a Dracula cuff. $44.

You can begin this Poe cross-stitch immediately, as this pattern is one you can download as soon as you purchase. $7.50.

Make yourself a cup of Mary Shelley tea. It is not, despite the name, made up of Mary Shelley, but it is rather an homage. $5 and up.

I love this horror keychain. $14.

Imagine this skull melting as the candle burns. So cool. $26, with color options.

The infamous shower scene, as rendered in bookends. $65.

Do you think the haunted house bookmark will make your book even spookier? $8.

A stack of scary stories upon your tank top to keep you company. $25.

Tote your favorite scary reads with you in this horror bookworm bag. $10.

The perfect mug for fans of skeletons and reading and tarot. $18.50 and up.

For all of the readers raised on Goosebumps and Fear Street. $15.50 and up.

Church the cat, flattened on an enamel pin. $12.

A cozy reading witch print. This makes me feel all warm and fuzzy. $12.

Boo! A fun little reading ghost enamel pin will pop on your favorite jacket. $12.

Rep the book series that gave your young self nightmares. $16.

Cute lil ghosty bookmarks. $7.

Do you need some Goosebumps fabric? Score some! $7 for half a yard.

Stitch a spooky cross-stitch packed with references to all things horror. $7 for the digital download.

Last, but not least, splurge on this spooky coffin bookshelf. $500.

Want more ideas for your spooky book loving heart? Pop on over and pick up some great horror enamel pins.