8 Horror Books in Translation

Hey there ghasts and goblins, I hope this February finds you as well as can be in a world full of so much chaos and strife. (And for my fellow Northern Hemisphere horror fiends, I hope it finds you keeping as warm as can be!) I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now, so thanks for taking these few minutes to come celebrate horror with me, and I hope you walk away with a few exciting new additions to your to be read list! Today, we’re talking about horror in translation, a subset of horror fiction that is quickly becoming near and dear to my heart!

Translation is an art form that requires not only a fluency in the original language of a text but also a deep understanding of the text’s historical, social, and cultural contexts. Every time I read a translator’s note, I’m struck again by how much translation is an act of love, both because a translator has to really love a text to spend so much time intimately dismantling and reassembling it and because, in doing so, they are allowing the text they love to be shared with so many other readers.