Harper Raine is a 7th grader who’s just moved into a new home with her family. From the moment she steps foot in this house, she knows something strange is going on. The place gives Harper a strange sense of deja vu that she can’t explain, and her brother is acting very much unlike himself. It doesn’t help that there are rumors that the family’s new home is haunted. Harper feels like there’s something she should remember that would help her uncover the secrets of the house, but for some reason she’s having trouble unlocking those memories. Will Harper be able to put together the mysteries of the house in time to save her brother?