As I rewatch old seasons of The Great British Baking Show for the seventh (millionth?) time, I find myself especially drawn to the quirkier creations that have become more prominent in recent seasons. And as it is supposedly autumn now (could fool me, it is 90º in Los Angeles and I haven't left my apartment in months) I find myself wanting those quirky bakes to be just a little scary. I've rewatched all of Helena's episodes, I've rewatched all of Kim-Joy's episodes, I've rewatched The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, and I've watched The Halloween Baking Showdown (it's on Hulu, it's no GBBO but it's fine), and I am just desperate enough to consider setting aside the daily sourdough and making my own. Luckily, it turns out that horror baking books are like. A whole thing. Here's 16 (plus two!) horror baking books that I found for you, just in time for Halloween.

Horror Baking Books

Cannibal Kitchen: A Horror Lover’s Cookbook by Shannon Rullo Look, the subtitle says this book is for me, and the cover reinforces it. I haven’t yet dug into the recipes, but with more than 90 I have to assume there’s something in here for everyone.

Deceptive Desserts: A Lady’s Guide to Baking Bad by Christine McConnell I want to go live with Christine and her animal friends. If you haven’t watched her Netflix series or peeped her Instagram, go now!

Eerie Elegance Eats: A Halloween Cookbook of Creepy Cuisine by Britta Peterson Judging this book by its cover, this is MY AESTHETIC.

Geek Sweets: An Adventurer’s Guide to the World of Baking Wizardry by Jenny Burgesse While this one is not all horror-themed, it includes several relevant bakes, all of them based on geeky pop culture including Minecraft, The Walking Dead, and lots more.

Little Kitchen of Horrors: Hideously Delicious Recipes That Disgust and Delight by Ali Vega I like the play on Little Shop of Horrors in the title and I love the goofy Halloweeny bakes on the cover. This would be a great book for adults looking for a baking project to work on with kids.

The Monster’s Cookbook: Everyday Recipes for the Living, Dead and Undead by Hoxton Street Monster Supplies This book’s description—”Featuring such treats as Cubed Earwax, Thickest Human Snot and perennial favorite Chunky Organ Marmalade, this book is full of recipes to suit every vampire, mummy or zombie’s needs”—reads rather like a list of every flavor jellybeans…

The Wicked Baker by Helena Garcia The book that inspired the list! GBBO favorite Helena aims, in her own words, “to turn what was seen as a tacky and commercial holiday into a sophisticated and spiritual one. […] I find that if you apply a little touch of humor to macabre concepts, the result is an array of opportunity.” I am ALL IN. Teach me your ways.

A Zombie Ate My Cupcake! by Lily Vanilli I am not a huge fan of cupcakes (I find that the cake to frosting ratio is just never right for my taste) and yet! They are just the most perfect vehicle for cute, quirky, scary decorations! Maybe I will buy this book and start making cupcakes!

Horror Baking Books From Books, Movies, and TV

Feeding Hannibal: A Connoisseur’s Cookbook by Janice Poon I am too much of a weenie to watch Hannibal, which is ridiculous but here we are. This book, though. It looks elegant and thoughtful as much as it is surely disgusting and aesthetic, just like the show.

The Necronomnomnom: Recipes and Rites from the Lore of H. P. Lovecraft by Red Duke Games, LLC and Mike Slater This book is inspired by the work of H.P Lovecraft, notable jerk, but it makes me think of the Evil Dead movies, among my earliest favorite horror movies (and certainly better than anything old Howard ever came up with).

Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road by Julie Tremaine and Jessica Torres I assume this book is full of diner food recipes, as the cover suggests, and I am here for it. If there is one thing I like even more than Halloween, it is diner food.

To Serve Man: A Cookbook for People by Karl Wurf and Jack Bozzi with a forward by Margaret St. Clair This 1976 spoof book is mostly just silly, but I am including it because 1) it made me laugh, and 2) I have a real soft spot for The Twilight Zone.

True Blood: Eats, Drinks, and Bites from Bon Temps by Gianna Sobol, Alan Ball, and Alex Farnum Promising 85 recipes from the series, this book could go either way on the food being **actually creepy** but it’s sure to evoke memories of Merlotte’s Bar and Grill, Sookie, and Vampire Bill—and the recipes are supposedly authentically sourced from bayou country.

The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide by Lauren Wilson and Yunhee Kim I truly did not know until I started researching this list just how many TV shows have official cookbooks! Why is The Walking Dead one of them? I have no idea! But why not?!

Bonus Horror Baking Books

Bonus 1: Cooking Price-Wise: A Culinary Legacy by Vincent Price The recipes in this book are only scary if you consider that many of them were written in the 1960s, when Jello salad was an actual thing people ate. On purpose. However, Vincent Price is the king of horror and I absolutely had to give him a shout-out here. His other cookbooks are A Treasury of Great Recipes (I have and love this book) and Mary and Vincent Price’s Come into the Kitchen Cook Book. This book includes family recipes as well as his own.