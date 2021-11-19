Quiz: Describe the Perfect Cozy Afternoon and We’ll Tell You Which Holiday 2021 Romance to Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cozy season is here. Sweater weather. Late autumn/early winter. The beginning of Holiday season. Whatever you want to call it, it is here and it’s time to relish in the ultimate coziness. Bring on the plush blankets, the novelty mugs of hot drinks, the crackling fireplace, and twinkle lights. This season wouldn’t be complete without a few holiday romance novels.

Imagine a small town, covered in snow, a long-long love, or a fresh new beau. A few shy glances, some quippy banter, grumpy meet sunshine, or a love of second chances! Or maybe it will be a long-lost royal, or a work place fling; it doesn’t matter as long as the love makes your heart sing. Hang up the mistletoe and string up the lights, snuggle up with a book for those long polar nights.

It’s holiday romance, some extra cheesiness is acceptable, right? From Diwali to New Year’s, we have you covered with 2021 Holiday Romance new releases. Find out which of this season’s sweetest or steamiest reads you should pick up based on the perfect cozy afternoon at home that you create.

If you want to know which titles you might get, they are all listed at the end!

All Results

A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli

Duke, Actually by Jenny Holliday

The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox

Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey

Love and Latkes by Stacey Agdern

A Winter’s Earl by Annabelle Greene

Mistletoe in Juneau by Dahlia Rose

Need more romance in your life? Visit the romance archives or check out some of last year’s holiday romances that you may have missed!