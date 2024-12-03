SFF Promotions Holiday gifting made easy with Tailored Book Recommendations! Ryan Riss Dec 3, 2024 Ryan Riss Staff Writer View All posts by Ryan Riss You Might Also Like Gifts for Readers 2024: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30 The Most Read Books on Goodreads in November My Favorite Books I Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024 Prepare Your Library Before January Arrives: Book Censorship News, November 22, 2024 12 New December Romances to Warm Your Heart