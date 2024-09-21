Promotions Hit manga series Trigun and Trigun Maximum by Yashuhiro Nightow arrive in new Deluxe Editions from Dark Horse Manga Vivek Patel Sep 21, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers 9 Twisted Science Fiction Novels About Time Travel Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 New Science Fiction & Fantasy Releases for September 20, 2024