A History of the Lambda Literary Awards

Lambda Literary Award Categories Throughout the Years

The most recent awards, the 14th Lambda Literary Awards, have very different categories than those in the first year. In some cases, fans and critics of the awards had to fight to get appropriate awards added. For example, you can read about the successful campaigns for bi and trans awards in the controversy section of this article.

There were 24 awards in 2022:

Bisexual Fiction Bisexual Nonfiction Bisexual Poetry Gay Fiction Gay Memoir or Biography Gay Poetry Gay Romance Lesbian Fiction Lesbian Memoir or Biography Lesbian Poetry Lesbian Romance LGBTQ Anthology LGBTQ Children’s or Middle Grade LGBTQ Drama LGBTQ Erotica LGBTQ Comics LGBTQ Mystery LGBTQ Nonfiction LGBTQ Science Fiction, Fantasy, or Horror LGBTQ Studies LGBTQ Young Adult Transgender Fiction Transgender Nonfiction Transgender Poetry

As you can see, there were separate categories for fiction and nonfiction in both the bisexual and transgender categories. This is not always the case. In some years, not enough titles were submitted in each category to warrant two separate lists. In those cases, there was a single category for bisexual fiction/nonfiction and a single category for transgender fiction/nonfiction.

To confuse the issue further, in some instances the judges were presented with a merged fiction/nonfiction category but chose to award works separately in each category. For instance, in 2013 the judges were given works in a single Bisexual Literature category for the 25th Lambda Literary Awards. They chose to award two winners: In One Person by John Irving won for fiction and My Awesome Place: The Autobiography of Cheryl B by Cheryl Burke for nonfiction.