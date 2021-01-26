5 History Books With Diverse Perspectives

You might’ve already heard of, or watched, the Hidden Figures movie starring actors Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer. Well, that film is based on this book.

The story centers the lives and work of African American women who worked for NASA during the space race and beyond – all while dealing with so much discrimination. Known as “human computers,” their calculations were crucial for different space missions. They deserve credit and recognition for all of their contributions. Hidden Figures has helped to make that happen.

You can check out more about these incredible Black female mathematicians on NASA’s website: From Hidden to Modern Figures.