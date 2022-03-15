Quiz: What Should Your Next Historical Fiction Read Be?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How do you pick your next historical fiction reads? If you are like me, you probably pick books from decades and periods you enjoy learning about the most. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you might even find yourself branching out to decades you wouldn’t even consider. But for the sake of this list, this quiz is going to focus on decades that you either love or didn’t know you didn’t love.

Historical fiction can provide so much entertainment and enrichment. Personally, I am a fan of fictional characters in real settings because I like to travel back in time and imagine that I am watching them live their life. It’s almost like having a front-row ticket to a special show ( and depending on the year you enjoy, movies may or may not have been invented yet!).

Don’t worry if you don’t know what decade you actually love. This quiz will ask you a series of questions to determine which historical fiction book you should read next. So be prepared to make room for your bookshelf because you are going to want to add these titles to your TBR pile. Your answers might surprise you!

