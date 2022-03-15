Quiz: What Should Your Next Historical Fiction Read Be?
How do you pick your next historical fiction reads? If you are like me, you probably pick books from decades and periods you enjoy learning about the most. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you might even find yourself branching out to decades you wouldn’t even consider. But for the sake of this list, this quiz is going to focus on decades that you either love or didn’t know you didn’t love.
Historical fiction can provide so much entertainment and enrichment. Personally, I am a fan of fictional characters in real settings because I like to travel back in time and imagine that I am watching them live their life. It’s almost like having a front-row ticket to a special show ( and depending on the year you enjoy, movies may or may not have been invented yet!).
Don’t worry if you don’t know what decade you actually love. This quiz will ask you a series of questions to determine which historical fiction book you should read next. So be prepared to make room for your bookshelf because you are going to want to add these titles to your TBR pile. Your answers might surprise you!
All The Results
Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez (April 12)
Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
A Coin For The Ferryman by Megan Edwards
By Her Own Design by Piper Huguley (June 7)
Woman Of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (June 7)
The Scent Of Burnt Flowers by Blitz Bazawule (June 28)
Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander
Don’t Cry For Me By Daniel Black
Woman Of Endurance by Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa (April 12)
The Perishing by Natashia Deón
The Social Graces by Renee Rosen
The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (March 29)
Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan
Last Summer On State Street by Toya Wolfe (June 7)
The Mad Girls Of New York by Maya Rodale (April 26)
The Family She Never Met by Caridad Piñeiro
Redwood And Wildfire by Andrea Hairston
The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher
The Wedding Party by Liu Xinwu
My Government Means To Kill Me by Rasheed Newsom (August 23)
In The Face Of The Sun by Denny S. Bryce (April 26)