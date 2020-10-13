Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These 8 Books

If you crave dystopian Latinx stories, Sanctuary will keep you on your toes. The year is 2032 and everyone is chipped. Well, almost everyone at least. Vali, a young woman who is an undocumented immigrant, is navigating a world where at any time she can be stopped and apprehended because she isn’t registered. Her family was living a quiet life until her mother’s chip was proven to be a fake and their town was raided. Now Vali has to travel with her family and find safety undetected. Even though it’s based in the far future, it feels very current.