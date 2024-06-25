Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Hillary Rodham Clinton is Publishing a New Memoir in September

Hillary Rodham Clinton has just announced a new book called Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty coming out September 17, 2024, just weeks before the presidential election — and it promises to include her “fervent and persuasive warning to all American voters.” This is the newest of Clinton’s political memoirs, following books like Hard Choices and What Happened.

The press release says it will be “Hillary like you haven’t seen her before, offering a glimpse into her closest friendships and enduring marriage as well as her unvarnished views on politics, democracy, the threats we face and the future within our reach.”

Editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster Priscilla Painton says, “The book reads like you’re sitting down with your smartest, funniest, most passionate friend over a long meal.”

The memoir combines personal writing about her marriage to Bill Clinton, her faith, and her friendships, as well as political writing about activism, white supremacy, dictators, climate change, and more.

Something Lost, Something Gained is available for preorder now.

