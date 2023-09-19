Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country

In the United States, the top spot went to Words of Radiance by Brandon Sanderson. Sequels tend to get better average ratings, since most people reading past book one enjoyed it, but book two of the Stormlight Archive has an unusually high average at 4.76.

Other North American highest rated titles include Canada’s Kukum by Michael Jean — a historical fiction title about the Pekuakami Innu community — and Honduras’s Fresh Fruit, Broken Bodies: Migrant Farmworkers in the United States by Seth Holmes.