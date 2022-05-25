A Florida high school activist has been given a PEN award for organizing protests against the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The PEN/Berenson award was presented to Jack Petocz at the annual PEN America Literary Gala on May 23rd for “exceptional acts of courage in the exercise of freedom of expression.” The award recognizes his efforts in organizing a statewide student walkout earlier this year to protest HB 1557, the bill that’s become known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill prohibits discussing anything relating to gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade within schools.

The walkout gained nationwide attention and inspired protests at other schools. It also garnered negative attention for him from his school, as he was suspended from Flagler Palm Coast High School on March 3rd. Although he was allowed to come back to school on March 7th, he has faced repeated disciplinary actions since. Some of these actions have even prevented him from running for senior class president.