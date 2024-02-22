Here Are The 2024 Bram Stoker Award Finalists

stoker awards logo


‘Tis the season for fans of all things horror: the final ballot is out for the Bram Stoker Awards, presented by the Horror Writers Association. It includes finalists in 13 categories that exemplify the best horror writing from the previous year. Find below some of the categories and nominees. You can access the full roster on the Bram Stocker Awards webpage.

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

  • Cullen Bunn (author) and Leomacs (artist) – Ghostlore, Vol. 1
  • Adam Cesare (author) and David Stoll (artist) – Dead Mall 
  • Junji Ito (author and artist) –Tombs 

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

Superior Achievement in a Novel

Superior Achievement in Poetry

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

Members of the Horror Writers Association will be submitting their picks for the winner in each category over the coming weeks. The 2023 Bram Stoker Awards will be announced June 1, during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet held during StokerCon 2024 in San Diego, California. 

