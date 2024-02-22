Here Are The 2024 Bram Stoker Award Finalists
‘Tis the season for fans of all things horror: the final ballot is out for the Bram Stoker Awards, presented by the Horror Writers Association. It includes finalists in 13 categories that exemplify the best horror writing from the previous year. Find below some of the categories and nominees. You can access the full roster on the Bram Stocker Awards webpage.
Superior Achievement in a First Novel
- Christa Carmen– The Daughters of Block Island
- Johnny Compton – The Spite House
- Eric LaRocca – Everything the Darkness Eats
- CJ Leede – Maeve Fly
- Sam Rebelein – Edenville
Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel
- Cullen Bunn (author) and Leomacs (artist) – Ghostlore, Vol. 1
- Adam Cesare (author) and David Stoll (artist) – Dead Mall
- Amy Chu (author) and Lee, Soo Lee (artist) – Carmilla: The First Vampire
- Junji Ito (author and artist) –Tombs
- Gou Tanabe (author and artist) – H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow Over Innsmouth
Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel
- Sarah Henning– Monster Camp
- Diana López– Los Monstruos: Felice and the Wailing Woman
- Lora Senf– The Nighthouse Keeper
- Suzanne Young– What Stays Buried
Superior Achievement in a Novel
- Tananarive Due – The Reformatory
- Grady Hendrix – How to Sell a Haunted House
- StephenGraham Jones – Don’t Fear the Reaper
- Victor LaValle– Lone Women
- Chuck Wendig– Black River Orchard
Superior Achievement in Poetry
- Maxwell Ian Gold– Bleeding Rainbows and Other Broken Spectrums
- Jessica McHugh – The Quiet Ways I Destroy You
- Marisca Pichette – Rivers in Your Skin, Sirens in Your Hair
- Holly Lyn Walrath– Numinous Stones
- Stephanie M. Wytovich– On the Subject of Blackberries
Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel
- Cherie Dimaline – Funeral Songs for Dying Girls
- Kristen Simmons – Find Him Where You Left Him Dead
- Cynthia Leitich Smith – Harvest House
- Chuck Tingle – Camp Damascus
- Trang Thanh Tran – She Is a Haunting
Members of the Horror Writers Association will be submitting their picks for the winner in each category over the coming weeks. The 2023 Bram Stoker Awards will be announced June 1, during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet held during StokerCon 2024 in San Diego, California.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
