“It Was Self-Defense But Help Me Hide The Body!” Crime Novels

This is a fun crime novel that has a down-on-her-luck mom trying her best to finish her past due novel and keeping her ex-husband from getting full custody of their kids. It’s in a meeting with her agent that a fellow patron in the shop overhears her book pitch and mistakes it for a real story. And just like that, Finlay Donovan is offered money she desperately needs and all she has to do is kill someone. She wouldn’t! She’ll just go to check out the guy and see what is up. And, well, terrible dude is what! So she sort of accidentally kills him in self-defense, and no one can find out or she’ll definitely lose custody of her kids. Her babysitter, who just quit, comes to the rescue: they’ll just bury the body, Finlay will maaaaaaybe look at any other potential hit job work, and then get her life back in order. Except the dude that died is not the kind of dude you want to kill, even accidentally. So trouble! (TW stalker/date rapist)