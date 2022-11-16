Helena Bonham Carter Named London Library’s First Female President

The 180-year-old private library, the first lending library in London, will welcome Helena Bonham Carter as its first female president. The actress has been linked to members of the library through her career, having played characters in an adaptation of founding member Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, and Netflix’s adaptation of Enola Holmes, itself a retelling of London Library member Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock series.

“The library is truly a place like no other, inspiring and supporting writers for over 180 years, many of whom have in some way informed my own career and those of actors everywhere,” she said.

After having been a member of the library since 1986, she takes the position of president over from Sir Tim Rice, a British author and lyricist.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.