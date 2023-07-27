Heartstopper Season Two Trailer Drops

The Heartstopper season two trailer has been released by Netflix and offers the same cozy loveliness that fans came to expect form season one. Nick and Charlie are officially an item — which Charlie happily shouts about early on in the trailer — while Tara and Darcy contend with relationship issues. Meanwhile, Tao and Elle consider taking their friendship into a romantic direction. Characters must balance their love lives, school trips, and the realities of being queer.

The show is based on Alice Oseman’s web comic of the same name, and is set to premiere August 3 on Netflix.

