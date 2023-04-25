Watch the Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer and Start the Countdown!
Netflix’s Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, was an immediate hit, quickly becoming one of the top 10 shows on the streaming service. Season one has a 100% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting season two, and Netflix has just announced its release date, along with a teaser trailer.
Nick and Charlie will return August 3rd. The official description of the season is:
“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”
Heartstopper has also been renewed for a third season.
You can read more at Variety.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the Top 13 Most Banned and Challenged Books of 2022
- TWILIGHT TV Series Announced
- The Future of Libraries Involves Affordable Housing
- Tennessee Bill Would Punish Publishers for Selling “Obscene” Material
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Anne Perry, Mystery Writer with Dark Past, Dies at 84
- Brittney Griner’s Memoir to Be Published
- “There Needs To Be Some Book Burning:” Montana Senate Debates Obscenity Bill