a promotional image of Heartstopper showing Nick and Charlie sitting at desks and smiling at each other, with leaf illustrations falling around them
Watch the Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer and Start the Countdown!

Netflix’s Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, was an immediate hit, quickly becoming one of the top 10 shows on the streaming service. Season one has a 100% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting season two, and Netflix has just announced its release date, along with a teaser trailer.

Nick and Charlie will return August 3rd. The official description of the season is:

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Heartstopper has also been renewed for a third season.

