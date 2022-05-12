Say “Hi” with These Heartstopper Accessories

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Netflix has low-key been killing it with the YA adaptations lately. Heartstopper is one of the latest additions to the list and possibly the most adorable. If you’re unfamiliar, it follows an out year 10 student named Charlie and year 11 rugby player Nick at a British all-boys grammar school. On paper, Charlie and Nick seem to be polar opposites. That is until the one semester when they’re assigned seats next to each other. Nick knows that Charlie was outed a while back and bullied as a result, but that’s about it. Meanwhile, Charlie knows that he has a crush on Nick almost immediately.

Feelings start to develop for Nick as well before long, but neither is quite sure how to proceed. For one, Nick is still figuring out his sexuality. In fact, one of the things that’s great about Heartstopper is its range in representation. There are people still questioning, like Nick, and there are those who are proudly out. There are lesbian, bi, gay, trans, and asexual characters, and while there is some homophobia, there is so much queer joy to be had throughout the series. And, as Nick and Charlie explore their relationship, there’s a great cast of friends to support them along the way.

The items here capture the sweetness of Nick and Charlie’s interactions and blossoming relationship. After you’ve read the books and watched all the episodes, here are pins, stickers, earrings, phone cases, and other items to make sure you’ll have that dose of preciousness everyday.

Cute button alert! Here is a choice of precious buttons to pin somewhere. $8+

These stickers are deliciously saturated and feature all the feels! $6

*sings off key* What about your friends?! Rep the Heartstopper crew with this super cute sweatshirt. Tip: The seller allows different colors if you message them. $19+

Cute book cover earrings that can come with the fishhook back or as clip-ons. $12+

Get another iconic Heartstopper duo in sticker form! There are different sizes, which start at $5

Can bookish people ever have enough totes? Especially cute ones?? $19

Protect your phone with Nick and Charlie’s signature greeting to each other. So precious. $20

Keep place with this shiny, customizable bookmark. $7

Portrait earrings of Nick and Charlie from the show so they can live in your ears rent free instead of just in your head. $6+

Keep your keys cute with these keychains of illustrated Charlie and Nick. $15

I’m pretty sure vanilla, cotton, and cozy sweaters are what real love smells like. Get this candle for $7.

Luckily, while you’re waiting for your goodies to arrive, you check out these other books like Heartstopper.