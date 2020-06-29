He ATE Mushrooms Growing Out Of A Book: Critical Linking, June 29, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our 1-year Audible subscription giveaway courtesy of Macmillan Audiobooks.

“Here is a video of me eating the mushrooms that sprouted from my book, Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, & Shape Our Futures.”

Here is a video of me eating the mushrooms that sprouted from my book, Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, & Shape Our Futures. They were delicious: I couldn't taste any off notes, which suggests that the #fungus had fully metabolised the text. pic.twitter.com/wjhLdfvU4c

— Merlin Sheldrake (@MerlinSheldrake) June 23, 2020

Big old NOPE, from me, thanks.

“‘Beyond the book means, you’ve gotten this great purchase, you’ve bought from a black business… How do you open those pages, really internalize what you’ve read and then change? It’s one thing to read. Then there’s a second part: to execute. And so for us, we’re all excited, but we don’t want it to be short-lived,’ Ramunda said.

Stressing the importance of daily actions and sustained momentum to uproot racial injustice, the Youngs pointed to issues beyond the criminal justice system and police engagement.

‘There’s still a need for the curriculum in schools to be more representative of all the kids in those classrooms. There’s still a need for… gentrification not to be destroying families and their homes that they’ve been in for 10, 20, 30 years,’ Derrick said, adding, ‘It’s in our education. It’s in our healthcare… It’s in the access to the foods that we have.'”

You’re reading about racism and learning? Now you have to apply that into action to help dismantle the oppressive systems.

“As we continue to have an international conversation about anti-blackness and systemic racism, it becomes more and more obvious how racism exists in every industry, and needs to be rooted out and addressed. Recently, KD Williamson, a Black f/f romance author, brought this discussion to the forefront in lesfic.”

