Can You Judge a Horror Novel By Its Name?

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

A creepy title can set the stage for a good horror novel before you even open to the first page. It can evoke feelings of dread and a sense of excitement for what’s to come. Why am I talking about horror novel titles? Because we have some new releases this week with some really powerful, haunting titles. And on that note, I thought I’d also recommend a few books with good titles. Enjoy!

I know the film adaptation of this novel is called Knock at the Cabin, but to me, the book title is way more interesting. For more about the book vs the movie, check out my interview with the author Paul Tremblay ! When couple Eric and Andrew and their 7-year-old daughter, Wen, go on a cabin getaway vacation, they have no idea that this trip will forever change their lives. And the fate of the world. One lazy afternoon while Wen is catching grasshoppers in the forest outside of their vacation cabin, she encounters a stranger named Leonard, who claims he needs their help preventing the end of the world.

I Was A Teenage Slasher is another really interesting title. And it is exactly what it sounds like it’s going to be: an autobiography of a serial killer. Tolly Driver seems like just your average teen boy, but he has been cursed to kill over and over again, seeking revenge. Set in Texas in the 1980s, this is the story of the making of a slasher, from the slasher’s perspective, as he would like his story to be told.

On to the new releases. I have to say the title of this first one had me very curious the first time I saw it. The Building That Wasn’t follows Everly Tertium. One day in the park, an old man approaches her, claiming to be her grandfather. He invites her back to his apartment building, where she experiences an unsettling feeling of deja vu. She’s certain she’s been here before and has done all of these things already. This novel will twist your brain and have you second-guessing everything.

We Are Here to Hurt Each Other by Paula D. Ashe This final book is a short story collection with a title that sends chills down my spine. These 12 short stories from Shirley Jackson Award-winning and Bram Stoker Award-nominated author Paula Ashe are just as disturbing, dark, and gritty as the title would suggest. You can “try to run, try to hide, but there is no escape: we are here to hurt each other.”

What's your favorite horror novel title? Let me know! Let's chat about it.

