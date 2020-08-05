Hasan Minhaj’s Hilarious Take On Classic Children’s Books: Critical Linking, August 5, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy.

“’If you read The Giving Tree, it’s super sad. That’s like a book about unfettered capitalism and/or global warming. It’s basically like, You cannot trust human beings, they’re gonna destroy planet Earth,’ he said. ‘Or if you’ve read Where the Wild Things Are, that kid is a sociopath. He basically leaves his family to live with monsters, and he only comes back because dinner’s ready.’”



Absolutely here for Hasan Minhaj doing a series of classic children’s book reviews based on what he’s reading to his kids.

“Channing Tatum wants to try his hand at some Shakespeare.

The actor, 44, and music manager Scooter Braun will produce an untitled movie based on Lady Macbeth for Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be a YA-centric musical.”



Interesting!

“Memoirs, mysteries and coming-of-age stories are lifted by a powerful voice – that of a great actor, or the writer in full reveal. Here, 15 artists and critics pick their favourite audiobooks”



I love seeing what writers/artists pick as favorites and I always count a list with a bunch of my favorites on it as successful–naturally.