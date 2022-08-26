How Well Do You Remember HARRIET THE SPY?

Without a doubt, upon each reread, I noticed something different that I hadn’t seen before. This novel has big themes, but it’s the smaller details that all add up to make the story not just great, but a classic of children’s literature. In this quiz, test how well you remember this beloved book. Do you know all there is to know about Harriet, the characters around her, and her spy habits? Or could you stand to brush up on an old favorite and give the book another read through? This quiz will tell you how well you know Harriet the Spy, from the larger plot points to the specific facts that signify true knowledge of this classic.

