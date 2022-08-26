How Well Do You Remember HARRIET THE SPY?
Growing up, I read Harriet the Spy over and over. Each time I finished the book, I started back over and gave it another reread. I found such satisfaction in this story about a flawed young detective who struggles to make friends and manage her writer-y aspirations. In a lot of ways, I saw myself in Harriet the Spy as I, too, found friendships challenging and desperately wanted to be a writer one day, just like Harriet. Seeing Harriet work through her differences with her peers and still preserve her author dreams gave me comfort and inspiration.
Without a doubt, upon each reread, I noticed something different that I hadn’t seen before. This novel has big themes, but it’s the smaller details that all add up to make the story not just great, but a classic of children’s literature. In this quiz, test how well you remember this beloved book. Do you know all there is to know about Harriet, the characters around her, and her spy habits? Or could you stand to brush up on an old favorite and give the book another read through? This quiz will tell you how well you know Harriet the Spy, from the larger plot points to the specific facts that signify true knowledge of this classic.
Let’s begin!
