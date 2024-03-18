Hand-Embroidered Bookish Goodies to Cozy Up Your Reading Life
Embroidery: It’s not just for grannies anymore! Gorgeously stitched designs are super in right now, and the aesthetic fits perfectly with a cozy, cottagecore, book-loving lifestyle. It’s amazing how many things can be improved with a little embroidery. Little stitched flowers and tiny animals made of thread can add a little magic to all corners of your life. If you’re looking for more embroidered panache in your reading, we’ve got you covered. Check out these hand-embroidered bookish goodies, from journals to bookmarks to clothes and beyond.
Are you looking to try your hand at embroidery? I’ve got a couple of options for you at the end of this list! Both are kits with everything you need to get started. If you’ve already got the materials and a bit of know-how, check out this list of bookish embroidery patterns. It’s a wonderfully satisfying hobby with infinite possibilities, but it also requires time, attention to detail, and a fair amount of patience. If you’re more interested in surrounding yourself with lovely embroidery than doing the work yourself, the list below is for you. Each of the first eight items is handmade with care by an Etsy creator, making each piece a totally unique addition to your home.
These gorgeous, uber-customizable, hand-embroidered notebooks are the perfect place to collect your bookish thoughts. Choose your own flower design, paper type, and text. $63
How adorable are these tiny wool-covered journals with embroidered animals? I need one in every color/design. $22
Mark your page with pizazz! These personalized embroidered corner bookmarks allow you to pick your style and initial. $11
I’m obsessed with these dreamy floral hand-embroidered bookmarks, so much so that I might spend more time staring at them than my book. $16
Imagine how cute this starry embroidered book cover would look on your favorite sci-fi and fantasy titles! It’s one of a kind, but you can find other designs from the same maker here. $50
Show off your love of romance with this hand-embroidered Romance Reader sweatshirt. You can customize the sweatshirt color, thread color, and text to your heart’s content. $45
You’ll be proud to show off your love of books with this gorgeous hand-embroidered bookish hat, perfect for reading in the park on sunny days. $44
Recycled books make the coolest art. These hand-stitched upcycled art pieces are made using vintage books and previously owned embroidery thread. $40
Ready to give hand-embroidery a try yourself? This DIY embroidery book cover kit makes it easy with everything you need, plus written instructions. $39
Here’s another chance to learn your own bookish embroidery skills. This hoop kit comes with everything you need to make this six-inch decorative book stack. $32
I hope this list helps you find the perfect hand-embroidered bookish goodies to cottagecorify your reading life.
