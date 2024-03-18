Hand-Embroidered Bookish Goodies to Cozy Up Your Reading Life

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Embroidery: It’s not just for grannies anymore! Gorgeously stitched designs are super in right now, and the aesthetic fits perfectly with a cozy, cottagecore, book-loving lifestyle. It’s amazing how many things can be improved with a little embroidery. Little stitched flowers and tiny animals made of thread can add a little magic to all corners of your life. If you’re looking for more embroidered panache in your reading, we’ve got you covered. Check out these hand-embroidered bookish goodies, from journals to bookmarks to clothes and beyond.

Are you looking to try your hand at embroidery? I’ve got a couple of options for you at the end of this list! Both are kits with everything you need to get started. If you’ve already got the materials and a bit of know-how, check out this list of bookish embroidery patterns. It’s a wonderfully satisfying hobby with infinite possibilities, but it also requires time, attention to detail, and a fair amount of patience. If you’re more interested in surrounding yourself with lovely embroidery than doing the work yourself, the list below is for you. Each of the first eight items is handmade with care by an Etsy creator, making each piece a totally unique addition to your home.