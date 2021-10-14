Cats, Candy Corn, and Coloring…Oh My!: Halloween Coloring Sheets for Kids and Adults

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Halloween season is upon us. You know what that means, right? Yes! It’s a time to dress up, fill our baskets with goodies, and get pulled into the mysterious and ghostly time of year! Selected your costume? Check! Prepared your delightfully tasty and terrifying treats? Check, check! Made a list of mysterious movies to enjoy all night (and week) long. Check!! Hocus Pocus or Halloweentown, anyone? Now what could we add to your Halloween to make it sweeter? Let’s cast a big spell with some cute, cool, and classic coloring pages!

You can color to get into the Halloween spirit or to unwind from a fun night of ghost stories and treats. Either way, you don’t have to go searching for your Halloween coloring dreams. The list below has coloring pages for kids and adults as well as free and pages that cost a small fee. And you don’t have to leave your house! All of them are available to download and print right from home. Well, what are you waiting for? Get your crayons, colored pencils, and markers. It’s time to grab the candy corn and don on your favorite witch’s hat and get our Halloween on! Now let’s start coloring!

Halloween Coloring Pages for Kids

Let’s start out with this fun Halloween Activity and Coloring Pages Digital Download. You can color some pumpkins and create a banner to adorn your home! $5

I’m currently in love with this incredibly cute bats and witch’s shoe coloring page. Who knew a witch could have good taste in footwear? $2

Think the whole family will be coloring all month? Then this bundle of 120+ Halloween coloring pages digital download may be what you need all season long! $2

Enjoy haunted houses? Color one of your own with this adorable haunted house coloring page! $1

A cute candy corn friend, a witch’s pot, and a haunted Halloween tree…These are just a few of the fun pages you can color in the 25 kids Halloween coloring pages bundle. $2

Free Halloween Coloring Pages for Kids

There are a variety of free Halloween coloring pages on the Crayola website, including this wicked witch and her cauldron. Check the website for a cool sugar skull and Halloween bingo!

Best Coloring Pages for Kids has a nice assortment of free Halloween coloring pages for this scary season! Color cats, witches, and some of your favorite classic cartoon characters like Winnie the Pooh!

Bring these brave pups into your silly celebration with this Paw Patrol coloring page from Coloring Home. Find more free Halloween pages on Happiness is Homemade.

Don’t leave all the Halloween fun to the kids. Join in with this scary cool assortment of coloring pages for adults!

Halloween Coloring Pages for Adults

This Apothecary coloring page can be colored at any time of year, not just the Halloween season. This coloring page + fantasy audiobook + chai tea = Halloween Happiness. $2

What would a witch put on their shelves other than books? Find out by coloring these Halloween Shelfies coloring page bundle. You’ll have fun coloring every curious thing on these shelves! $5

Go back in time with these Vintage Halloween coloring pages. $3

This bundle of 30 Halloween coloring pages for adults has a collection of intricate patterns and designs fit for those who already have their Halloween movie line-up in order. $4

Get your colored pencils ready for this ode to a classic Halloween movie, the Bride of Frankenstein! You can check out more similar and fantastical designs on the dawndavidsonart page. $3

Free Halloween Coloring Pages for Adults

How can we celebrate Halloween without the Adams family? Download this Adams family coloring page and others on Just Color.

Coloring home has many great options like this pretty pumpkin coloring page.

“This is Halloween, this is Halloween. Halloween! Halloween! Halloween! Halloween!” What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by coloring this Nightmare Before Christmas coloring page? Find some other coloring pages for adults on the Happier Human website.

Add this unique coloring page, Nightmare Creatures, to your coloring schedule!

