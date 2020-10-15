20 Must-Read Halloween Books for Preschoolers

Stumpkin doesn’t look like all the other pumpkins in the shop because he doesn’t have a stem. But more than anything, Stumpkin wants to be a jack-o-lantern for Halloween and light up someone’s window. As the days pass and customers take home all the other pumpkins on the shelf, Stumpkin gets sad. Finally, it’s Halloween, and Stumpkin is the only pumpkin left on the shelf at the end of the day. However, when the shop owner decides to make Stumpkin into a jack-o-lantern for the shop’s window, Stumpkin’s dream comes true, and all the trick-or-treaters admire him. This book is gorgeous and cleverly illustrated. The author based the story on a day when she and her children brought a stemless pumpkin home from a pumpkin stand and named it Stumpkin.