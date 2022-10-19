No Tricks, Just Treats: Fun Halloween Books for Adults

Every time I walk into a bookstore these days, there are adorable Halloween-themed displays for young readers. Brightly colored picture books featuring witches, ghosties, and pumpkins galore spill across tables. Seasonal games and coloring books abound. Everything is awash in shades of orange, purple, green, and black. And, of course, there are the incidentals: bookmarks, stickers, cards, and more. It’s wonderful, but also always leaves me craving a table of literary treats aimed at adults. Especially the table full of Halloween books for adults.

After all, many of us who’ve moved beyond childhood still love the thrills and chills of the spookiest season of the year.

To be fair, many an indie bookseller has arranged a table of autumnal delights for their adult (if not entirely “grown up”) readers. However, it may not be surprising that horror fiction often dominates these displays. It makes sense — I mean, I can’t be the only one who has friends who consider September and October “horror season” for their bookshelves!