10 Halloween Board Books for Babies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Halloween’s just around the corner, and for many parents, that means a chance to share their love of the holiday with their children! Halloween can be a great holiday to build off of when reading to babies since it features bright colors, fun costumes, and opportunities for rhyming and song. Exposing babies to text with features such as these can provide some of the building blocks of early childhood literacy.

Equally important as the texts children read (or have read to them) is their ability to interact with books as objects, to be able to pick them up, turn pages, and, yes, occasionally chew on their edges. This early exposure helps build lifelong readers, and having books as playtime options will help your baby develop a sense of themselves as someone who regularly looks to books for enjoyment. Since play and exploration are a normal part of this process, board books are great for little hands that might rip or struggle with more delicate picture book pages. And when paired with the sights and sounds of Halloween, the board book format is an engaging one for both parents and babies alike! Read on to find a selection of Halloween board books to share with your baby this October.

Note: you may have to toggle to board book after clicking these titles.

Llama Llama Trick or Treat by Anna Dewdney The beloved Llama Llama series continues in this cute and rhyming book that’s a great choice to help prepare little ones for the trick or treating season.

The Itsy Bitsy Pumpkin by Sonali Fry and Sanja Rescek A little pumpkin is trying to find his way back home and to stay away from spiders! Luckily, a friendly witch helps get him back to his pumpkin family in this cute, fall take on a classic nursery rhyme.

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Ghosts in the House! by Kazuno Kohara When your house is full of ghosts, what are you supposed to do? Luckily, the spunky heroine of this board book knows a witch or two and gets to work putting the ghosts in their place in this fun and funny book.

Goodnight Goon by Michael Rex A Halloween spoof perfect for fans of Goodnight Moon. With clever monster art and bedtime in a tomb, babies and parents will both enjoy this take on a classic!

Frankenstein by Jennifer Adams and Alison Oliver I just can’t get enough of the Baby Lit series and this volume, which helps kids learn body vocabulary, is no exception. Delight your littlest monsters with this baby version of a classic, spooky tale.

You Are My Pumpkin by Joyce Wan The sweet and smiley pumpkin in this Halloween board book will delight babies with its bold lines and a happy cast of Halloween characters, including a bat, a monster, an ear of candy corn, and a spider!

Where’s the Witch? by Ingela P. Arrhenius Babies will love looking through the colorful illustrations in this Halloween board book to find the spooky creatures hidden under felt flaps.

Boo! by Leslie Patricelli It’s almost Halloween, but is Baby ready for the pumpkins and costumes? Your own baby will like seeing Baby become less nervous about the holiday, especially when Daddy fills up a pumpkin with candy!

You’re My Little Pumpkin Pie by Natalie Marshall A sweet read-aloud to share with your little pumpkin during the Halloween season, this board book is a treat! With die-cut shapes perfect for little hands to explore, this board book introduces babies to black cats, ghosts, and other characters of the spooky season.

Trick Or Treat Little Pumpkin by Cottage Door Press Your baby will love this finger-puppet board book that will allow them to play along with the little pumpkin as you read. A rhyming text and bright illustrations are great for literacy development, and the silly story will delight readers of all ages.

With this stack of Halloween board books, you and your baby will be looking forward to a spooky season! If you need more Halloween reads, check out these Halloween picture books or these children’s books featuring monsters.