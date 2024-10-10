Promotions H.P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu is rendered in chilling detail by modern manga horror master Gou Tanabe, available from Dark Horse Manga Ryan Riss Oct 10, 2024 Ryan Riss Staff Writer View All posts by Ryan Riss You Might Also Like A New THURSDAY MURDER CLUB Book and More Library News Something Wicked This Way Comes: 10 Spellbinding Witchy Novels Cozy Historical Fantasy For Fall Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall The Best New Book Releases Out October 8, 2024 The Favorite to Win the 2024 Nobel in Literature Is....