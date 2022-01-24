Teaser Trailer Released for Guillermo del Toro’s PINOCCHIO
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Guillermo del Toro animated version of Pinocchio, inspired by Gris Grimly’s illustrated edition of the book, was announced in 2018. It stars Ewan McGregor as Cricket (the narrator), and other announced cast members include Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. Geppetto will be voiced by David Bradley and Pinocchio by Gregory Mann.
The trailer is less than a minute long, and reveals little about the specifics of the movie other than the animation style.
It will be released on Netflix December 2022.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Here are the Comics Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards
- Thích Nhất Hạnh, Buddhist Monk, Activist, and Author, Dies at 95
- Male Characters Still Outnumber Female Characters in Children’s Books
- Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2022 Edgar Award Nominations
- Little Free Library’s Action Book Club has an Environmental Theme in 2022
- Bookstore Receives Payment for Books 50 Years Later
- Xiran Jay Zhao Auctions Signed Book They Sat On and Raises Over $1,000
- The U.S. Postal Service is Issuing a THE GIVING TREE Forever Stamp
- Mariah Carey is Publishing Her First Children’s Book: THE CHRISTMAS PRINCESS