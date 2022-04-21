The Guggenheim Museum Welcomes Its First Poet-In-Residence

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Taylor Johnson is the Guggenheim Museum’s first Poet-In-Residence for the year 2022. Johnson is an award-winning poet from Washington, D.C. and the author of Inheritance, The New York Times’ best poetry book of 2020.

The Guggenheim Museum and the Academy of American Poets collaborated to make the new Poet-In-Residence position with funding from Van Cleefs & Arpels. It will be hosted through the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, last one year, and focus on public engagement.

Johnson will work with the Guggenheim Education team to create poetry-related programs for intergenerational audiences that will take place throughout 2022. The programs will be centered around the theme of “Temple of Spirit” and incorporate the museum’s architecture and history.

