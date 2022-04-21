The Guggenheim Museum Welcomes Its First Poet-In-Residence
Taylor Johnson is the Guggenheim Museum’s first Poet-In-Residence for the year 2022. Johnson is an award-winning poet from Washington, D.C. and the author of Inheritance, The New York Times’ best poetry book of 2020.
The Guggenheim Museum and the Academy of American Poets collaborated to make the new Poet-In-Residence position with funding from Van Cleefs & Arpels. It will be hosted through the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, last one year, and focus on public engagement.
Johnson will work with the Guggenheim Education team to create poetry-related programs for intergenerational audiences that will take place throughout 2022. The programs will be centered around the theme of “Temple of Spirit” and incorporate the museum’s architecture and history.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- We Need Diverse Books Grants Educators $70,000 to Fight Book Bans
- The Trailer for THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Has Just Dropped
- Potential Increase to Library Budget and What You Can Do to Help
- A Picture Book About Unicorns Was Banned in an Ohio School District
- NIMONA is Being Made Into a Netflix Movie
- The Banning of PERSEPOLIS Has Inspired Its Own Graphic Nonfiction Book
- Williamson County (TN) Schools Lock Students Out of Digital Resources
- Here are the 2022 Hugo Award Finalists
- Stolen Darwin Tree of Life Notebooks Have Been Anonymously Returned