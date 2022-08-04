a cropped version of the Camp Cold Lake goosebumps cover, showing a skeletal face raising out of the lake
Can You Name These ’90s Kids’ Books Based On Part of the Cover?

’90s kids, now weary adults, have a reputation of being more nostalgic than most. With the state of the world we stepped into after leaving childhood, maybe that’s understandable. Sometimes, we just want to return to a life of pogs, Gameboys, and Wishbone episodes. Is that asking too much?

As I’m sure the majority of you can relate to, I spent most of the ’90s with my nose in a book. My childhood was a series of trips to the library, hefting home a backpack filled to the brim with my finds. I’d spend all night making my way through a stack of Animal Ark books and Horrible Histories titles. I counted down the days until the next Scholastic book fair, when I would be overwhelmed with possibilities. There were some books and series it seemed like everyone was reading, and those were always a popular choice — I won’t name them here, so as not to give you an unfair advantage, but I think you know the ones I mean.

If you want to revisit your own favorite books of the ’90s, take a look and see if you can identify the series or title based on part of the cover. Not all of these were published in the ’90s, though most were, but they were all popular reading choices for ’90s kids. Some should be pretty easy, while others are more of a challenge. For the series, personally, I’d count it as a win if you get the series name, but you get bonus points for the specific title. You can click the image to see the whole cover and check your answer. Good luck!

a cropped cover showing an illustration of a grouchy bird
Click to check your answer
a cropped cover showing a close up of an Asian boy's face
Click to check your answer
a cropped cover showing an illustration of a boy, and then another image of that boy with his face slightly changed
Click to check your answer
a cropped cover showing an Asian boy holding a shovel in the snow
Click to check your answer
an illustration of a tween girl falling and smiling as a roller skating ring
Click to check your answer
a cropped cover showing a Black girl wearing a woven hat. The image is in a circle frame.
Click to check your answer
a cropped cover showing some weird white winged figure
Click to check your answer
Click to check your answer
a close up showing trees and a torn border with grey hair on the other side of the border
Click to check your answer
an illustration of a young Indigenous kid with a crow
Click to check your answer
a cropped cover showing a Black boy looking back at flames while clutching someone else's waist who is out of frame
Click to check your answer
an illustration of someone wearing a yellow dress
Click to check your answer
an illustration of a hole with a shovel in it
Click to check your answer

How many did you get right? For more ’90s nostalgia, check out 10 Vintage Book Series From The ’90s To Read This Year and ’90s Franchise and Tie-In Books You’ve Forgotten About.

