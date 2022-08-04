This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

’90s kids, now weary adults, have a reputation of being more nostalgic than most. With the state of the world we stepped into after leaving childhood, maybe that’s understandable. Sometimes, we just want to return to a life of pogs, Gameboys, and Wishbone episodes. Is that asking too much?

As I’m sure the majority of you can relate to, I spent most of the ’90s with my nose in a book. My childhood was a series of trips to the library, hefting home a backpack filled to the brim with my finds. I’d spend all night making my way through a stack of Animal Ark books and Horrible Histories titles. I counted down the days until the next Scholastic book fair, when I would be overwhelmed with possibilities. There were some books and series it seemed like everyone was reading, and those were always a popular choice — I won’t name them here, so as not to give you an unfair advantage, but I think you know the ones I mean.

If you want to revisit your own favorite books of the ’90s, take a look and see if you can identify the series or title based on part of the cover. Not all of these were published in the ’90s, though most were, but they were all popular reading choices for ’90s kids. Some should be pretty easy, while others are more of a challenge. For the series, personally, I’d count it as a win if you get the series name, but you get bonus points for the specific title. You can click the image to see the whole cover and check your answer. Good luck!

Click to check your answer Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

Click to check your answer

How many did you get right?