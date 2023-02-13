Welcome to the Grown-Up Scholastic Book Fair

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Was the Scholastic Book Fair your favorite day of the year? Did your heart beat faster upon seeing that Scholastic order form on your desk? Do you wish you could travel back in time to that magical place full of new books, sparkly pens, and kitschy erasers? If so, you’ve come to the right place! We’re throwing a grown-up Scholastic Book Fair, right here, right now. Let’s go shopping!

Of course, the best part of the Scholastic Book Fair was the books. And here at Book Riot, we recommend books all day, every day. Since those elementary book fairs tended to focus on newly released books, you can find some inspiration for what books to buy among our best books of 2022 and most anticipated books of 2023. But here, we’re highlighting some of the other goodies you might find at the Scholastic Book Fair. Get your retro fix of school supplies, accessories, and decor and relive your childhood book loving glory days.

Grown-Up Scholastic Book Fair Goodies

Image from Blvochnnt on Amazon Do you ever miss tying your pencil in a knot? It’s time for flexible pencils to make their comeback. $9

Image from CraftyCottageStudio on Etsy This sticker will remind you just how you ended up with that giant TBR stack. $3

Image from TheKool90sShop on Etsy Kids were running for the books on these buttons like it was Black Friday back in the day. $2

Image from CutesyCreepyCo on Etsy If you couldn’t get enough R.L. Stine, these earrings are for you. $16

Image from Hutou on Amazon Six colors? In one pen??? The 1990s’ writing implements are unmatched. $7

Image from QierGub on Amazon You’re never too old for cutesy animal erasers. $19

Image from mistermustardprints on Etsy If your favorite place at the Scholastic Book Fair was the bin of posters, this one’s for you. $22

Image from IPIDIPI TOYS on Amazon Your smartphone might have a calculator, but can it hold your pencils, paperclips, and a pencil sharpener like this multipurpose pencil case? $20

Image from ShopGigiAndBo on Etsy Relive your reading glory days with these retro bookmarks. $3

Image from CAGIE on Amazon Just because you don’t live with your parents anymore doesn’t mean your journal can’t have “no parents allowed” vibes. $22