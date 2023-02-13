collage of four images of colorful retro school supplies, from animal erasers to 90s book cover pins
Book Fetish

Welcome to the Grown-Up Scholastic Book Fair

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Was the Scholastic Book Fair your favorite day of the year? Did your heart beat faster upon seeing that Scholastic order form on your desk? Do you wish you could travel back in time to that magical place full of new books, sparkly pens, and kitschy erasers? If so, you’ve come to the right place! We’re throwing a grown-up Scholastic Book Fair, right here, right now. Let’s go shopping!

Of course, the best part of the Scholastic Book Fair was the books. And here at Book Riot, we recommend books all day, every day. Since those elementary book fairs tended to focus on newly released books, you can find some inspiration for what books to buy among our best books of 2022 and most anticipated books of 2023. But here, we’re highlighting some of the other goodies you might find at the Scholastic Book Fair. Get your retro fix of school supplies, accessories, and decor and relive your childhood book loving glory days.

Grown-Up Scholastic Book Fair Goodies

Image of a stack of rubbery flexible pencils in various colors. Some of the pencils are tied in knots.
Image from Blvochnnt on Amazon

Do you ever miss tying your pencil in a knot? It’s time for flexible pencils to make their comeback. $9

Image of a sticker that says "My book buying addiction started at the Scholastic Book Fair"
Image from CraftyCottageStudio on Etsy

This sticker will remind you just how you ended up with that giant TBR stack. $3

Six pin-back buttons with images from Where the Wild Things Are, The Stinky Cheese Man, The Bearenstain Bears, and Sweet Valley High
Image from TheKool90sShop on Etsy

Kids were running for the books on these buttons like it was Black Friday back in the day. $2

Image of two acrylic dangling earrings of Goosebumps book covers
Image from CutesyCreepyCo on Etsy

If you couldn’t get enough R.L. Stine, these earrings are for you. $16

Image of six ballpoint pens with different colored inserts to change writing color
Image from Hutou on Amazon

Six colors? In one pen??? The 1990s’ writing implements are unmatched. $7

A wide variety of cute tiny erasers shaped like animals and foods
Image from QierGub on Amazon

You’re never too old for cutesy animal erasers. $19

An art print poster of a bookshelf with four cats sitting on different shelves
Image from mistermustardprints on Etsy

If your favorite place at the Scholastic Book Fair was the bin of posters, this one’s for you. $22

Image of a retro hot pink pencil case with a unicorn and rainbow on top, plus pop up calculator and pencil sharpener built in
Image from IPIDIPI TOYS on Amazon

Your smartphone might have a calculator, but can it hold your pencils, paperclips, and a pencil sharpener like this multipurpose pencil case? $20

Image of five pastel tasseled bookmarks with retro flower and smiley face patterns
Image from ShopGigiAndBo on Etsy

Relive your reading glory days with these retro bookmarks. $3

Pink sparkly journal with a passcode lock
Image from CAGIE on Amazon

Just because you don’t live with your parents anymore doesn’t mean your journal can’t have “no parents allowed” vibes. $22

Tote bag with a pastel colored screenprint of a rainbow and the phrase "Books are magic"
Image from TheBookishCollective on Etsy

Of course, you’ll need a retro tote bag to throw all your books and goodies in at the end of the day! $14

We hope you enjoyed this grown-up Scholastic Book Fair adventure! Check out:

QUIZ: Shop at a Scholastic Book Fair and We’ll Guess How Cool You Were in School

New Book Puzzles for Cozy Winter Enjoyment

Snuggle With a Book…ish Blanket!