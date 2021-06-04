Grishaverse Goodies for SHADOW AND BONE Fans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you are a new fan introduced to the Grishaverse with the Netflix show or are someone who’s been rereading Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows for years, there are lots of ways to display your love with these Grishaverse goodies! One of the strengths of these two series is the balance of action, romance, humor, and…well, crushing emotional moments. There are items in this list to showcase each of those tones!

If you love the show, but haven’t started the books yet, here’s how to get started with Leigh Bardugo’s books! If you started with the books, though, you might relate to this reaction to Shadow and Bone from a fan of the books. Either way, you’ll want to take this quiz to figure out which Shadow and Bone character you are!

Whether you’re looking for decor to add a fandom flair to your living space, subtle jewelry that only fellow fans will spot, practical bookmarks, or over-the-top Shadow and Bone shirts and accessories, here are some Grishaverse goodies to add to your collection!

There are approximately a million takes on this line, but I’m a fan of this “Fine, make me your villain” sweatshirt. $29

This Sun Summoner shirt is available as a T-shirt, long sleeve shirt, or hoodie! $17-46

If you love Kaz and Inej, you’ll want this shirt reading, “I will have you without armor, or I will not have you at all.” $17–46

Go all in with your fandom love with this Six of Crows Hawaiian shirt! $34–39

Here is a scarf of the map of the Grishaverse! $45

This is a necklace inspired by Alina Starkov’s stag amplifier. $32

This Sun Summoner necklace is cute even without the fandom meaning! $8

This Grishaverse map scroll would make a beautiful addition to a home library. $32

This mug reads “Mati En Sheva Yelu. This action will have no echo.” from Crooked Kingdom. $46

These Alina and The Darkling soy candles are worth buying for the labels alone. $9 each

Here are three versions of wooden Six of Crows bookmarks — or you can get a custom version! $13–16

A set of six double-sided Six of Crows characters magnetic bookmarks, packed as a gift! $18

Or you can get these cute Grishaverse magnetic books, including this one of Alina from Shadow and Bone. $5

This crow enamel pin reads, “No Mourners, No Funerals.” $9

A similar design is also available as a sticker. $3–4

This Alina sticker is in the style of a Tarot card. $3

If you love Inej, you’ll want this Knife Wife sticker. $3–4

Let’s end this on a fun note: is there any better love declaration than “You’re better than waffles?” Get it as a sticker! $3–4