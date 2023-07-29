Young Adult Deals

Great YA Books Under $3 This Weekend

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Room Away From The Wolves
$1.99 A Room Away From The Wolves by Nova Ren Suma
If You Change Your Mind
$2.99 If You Change Your Mind by Robby Weber
29 Dates
$2.99 29 Dates by Melissa de la Cruz
Death Prefers Blondes
$2.99 Death Prefers Blondes by Caleb Roehrig
Apple (Skin to the Core)
$2.99 Apple (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth
In The Shadow of Blackbirds
$1.99 In The Shadow of Blackbirds by Cat Winters
The Summer of Everything
$1.99 The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters
The Pick-Up
$1.99 The Pick-Up by Miranda Kenneally
