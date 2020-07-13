In my opinion, there’s no room of the house that can’t use at least a few bookish items to remind you (and everyone that visits you) of how much you love to read. Whether it’s a tiny tea spoon or a Jane Austen teapot, there’s something for every kind of literature lover to show off their passion in the kitchen.

Maybe you prefer the classic, homey look of a bookworm cookie jar; or you might be more of a modernist, library card serving tray type, but since we’ve all got to eat, chances are you’re in need of at least a few kitchen items. Why not combine the reading and eating and grab some of these book themed kitchen goods to have around as you slice veggies, bake cupcakes, or simply relax with a cup of tea?

Display one of your most important kitchen tools in a set of books to keep your knives sharp and add some literary flair to your meal prep!

Technically no one needs an Austen teapot. But also…you NEED an Austen teapot.

Or maybe Dickens is more your style? Serve up the tea at your next book club meeting with this Oliver Twist teapot complete with adorable cookie perched on top.

You’ll need something to stir your tea, so make sure to grab this spoon that will look great perched next to your favorite mug.

I’m a big believer in always having something delicious on hand to snack on while reading. What better place to store your treats than in this cute cookie jar made of books? It even has a bookworm perched on top!

Once you’ve got your bookish cookie jar, you’ll need some appropriately literary cookies to fill it up. Grab a set of these cookies cutters that will allow you to really chow down on some famous authors.

Show off your wicked good cupcake baking skills with some Macbeth-themed cupcakes. Guaranteed to make your cooking taste better than anything the witches ever brewed.

If you’re going to get literary cupcake liners, you might as well go all the way and decorate the tops with quotes and characters from To the Lighthouse. These would be perfect for a Virginia Woolf Book Club meeting!

Store your utensils, fruit, or just admire this piece of art that you can have customized with a quote from your favorite book or poem.

Keep your favorite outfits neat and tidy while you cook with this bright and bookish apron! The cheery pink polka dots and book spines are sure to cheer up the making of even the most basic dish.

Set a literary table at your next dinner party with these book placemats. Do you need the matching napkins? Of course you need the matching napkins!

Whether you’re setting our cheese and crackers or just displaying this tray on your coffee table, it’s sure to make a statement about how much you love your library.

Now that you’ve stocked your kitchen, get cooking by diving into Book Riot’s cookbook archives or devour one of these romcoms foodies are sure to love!