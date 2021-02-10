Check ‘Em Out: Library Stickers for Library Lovers

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

One of my favorite activities as a kid was exchanging stickers with friends. When I was young my grandma would pick me up from school, and on days when she had an appointment she’d let me wander over to the card store and pick out a pack of stickers. I’d use them as well as swap ’em. As an adult, I still love a good sticker or pack of stickers, and I use them to jazz up my notebooks and planners, as well as for letters or packages I mail out. Among my favorites? Library stickers.

Book lovers have plenty of options when it comes to awesome stickers. For readers who love their library, there are so many fabulous library stickers, ranging from reminders to visit the library for your bullet journal to big vinyls perfect for your water bottle. Find below a slick collection of library themed stickers to add a little library spice to your life.

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Bonus! An earlier post of library stickers has even more options for you, so if this is your jam, dig on in.

Library Stickers for Library Lovers

Meet me at the library is a pretty swoony pick-up line. $3 and up.

The perfect message to share on the things you own that other people will see. $3.50 and up.

Love and support your library. $5.

If you’re in the market for book plates, these due date style stickers are awesome. You can customize them and select from a range of quantities, depending on your personal library needs. $7.25 and up.

The library sticker for the profane among us. $3.

A froggy library card sticker? Painfully cute. Look at the little glasses! $3.

Everybody has a story to tell. Find it at the library. Indeed! $3.50.

Rollin’ with your book cart pals. $3.

Librarians and cardigans go together for a reason. $4.

Straight-up #SquadGoals. $6.

Library party! $3.50.

Grab a pack of these subversive librarian stickers if your work fits the bill. $6.

Choose from a ton of different color options for this library symbol sticker. $6.

I love the vintage vibe of this local library support sticker. $2.

The stacks are the best places to get lost. $3.

What makes this librarian sticker so great is it’s a reminder that libraries are books AND technology. $4.

Calling all fans of Buffy! $3.50.

Last and of course, not least, a support public libraries sticker that looks like a great book to read. $3.