Dangle Your Love For Books With These Bookish Keychains

If you are a book lover who loves merchandising, especially when it comes in the form of keychains, I have excellent news for you!

After my very loved keychain that I’ve been using for several years recently broke – a gift from a friend many years ago – I decided it was time to acquire yet another item that would showcase my love for all bookish things. Because, are you really a book lover if you don’t own mugs, pins, socks, pillows, T-shirts, book sleeves, blankets, and, yes, keychains – that show how much you love books?

The correct answer is yes, but I certainly wasn’t looking for the correct answer: I was looking for the bookish answer. Which led me to search for the coolest bookish keychains out there. Truly, the hardest part was choosing. There are so many options, whether you are more of a classic reader, contemporary, or just like a good quote.

Below are the ones I found the most special: customisable, made of enamel or wood, and even very simple ones for a sleek and clean look.

And, if you thought the good news was done here, I am here to tell you I have more: you are allowed to have as many keychains as you’d like, and not only on your keys; your bag zippers, for example, are another great way to display any of these.

This bookworm keychain gets straight to the point. $7

And if you ever need a reminder to tackle that TBR, this one can serve as encouragement. $9

Sitting down having your coffee and reading your book, but you fear someone might disturb you? Place this keychain in sight for a subtle hint. $9

I am in love with this Alice In Wonderland keychain. It opens like a book and it actually has text inside. The coolest thing is that you can choose it in several variants, including as a keychain, and you’ll find several classics to choose from as your cover. $20

Are you a fan of fairy smut OR a fairy who loves smut? Then I have found the perfect keychain for you. You’re welcome! $11

If you like a good classic keychain, with a good quote from a classic, this Winnie The Pooh one is the perfect match. $5

Or maybe this one, with a quote by Louisa May Alcott. $9

Of course, if you are a tea lover, this one will be an even more adequate choice! $13

For the fans of Shakespeare, this one looks amazing! $10

And, of course, a similar style for Jane Austen fans! $10

This keychain with a stack of books can be customised, so you will always be able to carry your favourite books with you. $3

For lovers of books and flowers, this gorgeous keychain will be a lovely complement to your keys. $8

If you’d like to showcase your love of big books, this is an easy choice. $6

These polymer clay books are tiny, but they will not go unnoticed! $9

For those who prefer a more clean look, this metal keychain with engraved text is great! $21

As if this tiny imitation of a leather-bound book wasn’t enough, you have guessed it: it actually a small notebook which you can open and write on. Always on hand! $45

As you can see, plenty of choices to go around. And the best part is that these also make for great gifts! For more bookish gifts, these gifts for readers are all under $30.