It’s June, so let’s talk Caribbean literature for Caribbean Heritage Month! There’s such a wide range of Caribbean audiobooks, so whatever your taste, there’s sure to be a great audiobook for you. So let’s jump right in!

Love After Love by Ingrid Persaud, Narrated by the Author Ingrid Persaud performs the audio edition of her novel Love After Love. This story is all about family in the different definitions of the term. When Betty’s husband dies, Betty is left alone to raise their son, Solo. She invites Mr. Chetan, a work colleague, to come live with them. The three of them become a sort of family. When he’s grown, Solo leaves Trinidad to try and make a life for himself in America, and Betty is devastated. She turns to Mr. Chetan for comfort, but Mr. Chetan is hiding some deep secrets that change their new family forever.

Everything Inside by Edwidge Danticat, Narrated by Robin Miles For short story lovers, this book is perfect for you! Edwidge Danticat, one of the great queens of Haitian literature, shines in this collection of perfect gems. Each story is unique, capturing the complex reality of the relationships between the characters. Robin Miles narrates this short story collection beautifully, capturing the unique voice of each character in the stories.

My Mother’s House by Francesca Momplaisir, Narrated by Karen Chilton, Janina Edwards, and Dion Graham Perfect for noir fans, My Mother’s House is the story of a house with its own dark secrets. In this incredible story of a Haitian community in New York City’s South Ozone Park, Lucien and his wife Marie-Ange move from Haiti to New York to raise their three kids. They name their house “La Kay” or “My Mother’s House,” which becomes a safe place to gather for the Haitian community. But while the community finds La Kay a safe space to gather around, Lucien has some secrets of his own. Karen Chilton, Janina Edwards, Dion Graham narrated the multiple viewpoint characters, giving each perspective its own unique voice.

How to Love a Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs, Narrated by Janina Edwards, Adenrele Ojo, Dominic Hoffman, and James Fouhey This collection is perfect for those who love intimate narratives that feature a wide range of characters. Each story features a member of the Jamaican diaspora. There’s a pop star who returns home to her mother’s house, a Jamaican athlete moving to Iowa to compete for a college that recruited him, a young girl left at her grandmother’s house, and a young man who has a run-in with his estranged twin brother. Janina Edwards, Adenrele Ojo, Dominic Hoffman, and James Fouhey narrate the collection, helping the listener differentiate between the stories.

A Million Aunties by Alecia McKenzie, Narrated by Robin Miles and Karl Williams Chris grew up in America, but after a tragic event in his life, he travels back to Jamaica to visit his mom’s relatives. As Chris tries to heal, he creates new relationships and learns more about his distant father. A Million Aunties is a beautiful story of recovering from loss and coming to terms with your past. And the audiobook features the all-star narration talents of Robin Miles and Karl Williams.

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo, Narrated by the Author For food lovers and young adult literature fans alike, With Fire on High features a single teenage mom who’s still passionately pursuing a future career in culinary arts. Emoni tries to balance motherhood, high school, and figuring out her and her daughter’s future. But when an opportunity comes up for her to travel to Spain to study cooking, Emoni is faced with the task of raising the money to be able to attend. Brilliantly read by author Elizabeth Acevedo, With Fire on High is a brilliant story about family and never giving up on your dream.

