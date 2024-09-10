a photo of a graphic novel open on a table
The Stack

Bewitching Graphic Novels about Magic

Broomstick races and blob ghosts: check out these bewitching graphic novels about magic! Plus, two new comics out this week.

Today, we have a couple of new graphic novels and comics out this week, plus recommendations for graphic novels about magic. Let’s dive in!

New Graphic Novels and Comics Releases

Cover for Under the Oak Tree new romance comics

Under the Oak Tree Volume One by Suji Kim and P

The arranged marriage between Lady Maximilian and Sir Riftan is off to a terrible start — so terrible that he would rather spend three years in battle than stay with her. But when he returns a feted hero, the two might finally get a real chance to make their relationship work.

Justice Warriors Vote Harder cover

Justice Warriors Volume Two: Vote Harder by Matt Bors and Ben Clarkson

Return to Bubble City in this follow-up to the dark satire Justice Warriors. Swamp Cop and Schitt are still patrolling the Uninhabited Zone, which is inhabited by the city’s undesirables, but with a big election coming up, everything is set to change for the worse. Can the duo work together on this, or will secrets and politics pull them apart?

Graphic Novels About Magic

Today’s recommendation theme is: magic! It’s a common topic in comics, so I’m sure I’ll be doing this theme again someday, but here are two fun titles to whet your appetite!

Beetle and the Hollowbones cover

Beetle and the Hollowbones by Aliza Layne

Beetle, a preteen goblin, is caught between her two best friends: Blob Ghost, who haunts the local shopping mall, and Kat, an apprentice sorceress whose mentor has a plan that will endanger Blob Ghost’s very existence. Now it’s up to Beetle to face her dislike of magic and save the day!

book cover of Brooms by Jasmine Walls

Brooms by Jasmine Walls and Teo DuVall

Being a woman of color in the American South in the 1930s is hard enough. But when you’ve got magic? The government will take any excuse to seal your powers away. Brooms follows the Night Storms, a group of female broom racers who find solace and empowerment in their magic and fight for a better future for them all.

