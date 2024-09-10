Bewitching Graphic Novels about Magic
Today, we have a couple of new graphic novels and comics out this week, plus recommendations for graphic novels about magic. Let’s dive in!
Bookish Goods
Anime Strawberry Cake Soy Candle by SnowsCutSoaps
Ever wanted to smell like you’re in an anime? Well, that probably depends on what kind of anime you’re into, but this shortcake-scented candle is based on some of the sweeter series out there. $12
New Graphic Novels and Comics Releases
Under the Oak Tree Volume One by Suji Kim and P
The arranged marriage between Lady Maximilian and Sir Riftan is off to a terrible start — so terrible that he would rather spend three years in battle than stay with her. But when he returns a feted hero, the two might finally get a real chance to make their relationship work.
Justice Warriors Volume Two: Vote Harder by Matt Bors and Ben Clarkson
Return to Bubble City in this follow-up to the dark satire Justice Warriors. Swamp Cop and Schitt are still patrolling the Uninhabited Zone, which is inhabited by the city’s undesirables, but with a big election coming up, everything is set to change for the worse. Can the duo work together on this, or will secrets and politics pull them apart?
Graphic Novels About Magic
Today’s recommendation theme is: magic! It’s a common topic in comics, so I’m sure I’ll be doing this theme again someday, but here are two fun titles to whet your appetite!
Beetle and the Hollowbones by Aliza Layne
Beetle, a preteen goblin, is caught between her two best friends: Blob Ghost, who haunts the local shopping mall, and Kat, an apprentice sorceress whose mentor has a plan that will endanger Blob Ghost’s very existence. Now it’s up to Beetle to face her dislike of magic and save the day!
Brooms by Jasmine Walls and Teo DuVall
Being a woman of color in the American South in the 1930s is hard enough. But when you’ve got magic? The government will take any excuse to seal your powers away. Brooms follows the Night Storms, a group of female broom racers who find solace and empowerment in their magic and fight for a better future for them all.
