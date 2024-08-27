The Letterers of the Law: Graphic Novels About Lawyers
Today, I have a couple of new comics releases to share with you, plus recommendations for graphic novels about lawyers!
New Comics and Graphic Novel Releases Out This Week
Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze by Mellow Brown, DJ Ben Ha Meen, and Tom Mandrake
Real-life guitar legend Jimi Hendrix is revived for this fantastical tale in which music — specifically, Hendrix’s music — is the only thing that can save the galaxy. By acquiring a magical artifact that will enhance his already prodigious skills, Hendrix will bring rock ‘n’ roll back and defeat a dictatorship once and for all!
The Tea Dragon Tapestry Treasury Edition by K. O’Neill
The conclusion of this beloved series is now available in a special, jumbo-sized edition. It’s the perfect format to follow along with Greta and Minette and their tea dragons as they navigate a series of emotional challenges. But don’t worry: this is an exemplary cozy fantasy, so everything will work out in the end!
Graphic Novels About Lawyers
Today’s comics recommendation theme is: lawyers! Save all your attorney jokes for later. Right now, we’re here to honor lawyers both real and fictional.
Advocate by Eddie Ahn
Eddie’s parents always wanted him to be successful, but their idea of success — a job that pays a lot of money — does not mesh with his, which involves devoting his legal career to fighting for environmental justice (which, by the way, does NOT pay a lot of money). This acclaimed memoir follows Eddie through the challenges of being a Korean American lawyer struggling to live up to multiple sets of expectations.
She-Hulk by Rainbow Rowell, Volume One: Jen, Again by Rainbow Rowell and Roge Antonio
After being exposed to extra gamma radiation, Jennifer Walters lost much of what made her such a great lawyer. Now that she’s back to normal, she has a lot of catching up to do with her legal career, her old friends, and of course, her old enemies, who have not been sitting idle while Jen was “away.”
