QUIZ: Which Graphic Nonfiction Book Should You Read Next?

If you’re interested in the future of the literary world, then you should definitely keep an eye on graphic nonfiction books. They’re not new. However, the genre is growing massively as publishers and readers open their eyes to the possibilities for storytelling. From memoirs to history to science and beyond, graphic nonfiction is an immersive and fascinating way to explore concepts through art. As someone who once thought (very incorrectly) that comics were just for superheroes, let me tell you that graphic nonfiction truly has something for every type of reader. Some of the results of this quiz will make you laugh. Some will teach you about complex topics. Others will make you feel seen by the creators’ experiences. There’s lots to learn and a wealth of creativity and talent in these pages. Scroll past the quiz to see all possible results.