What's Up in YA Grab These Prime YA Book Deals While They’re Hot! Deals Jul 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.24The Poisons We Drink by Bethany BaptisteGet This Deal$1.99A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh MafiGet This Deal $1.99A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah FaizalGet This Deal$1.99The Summer She Went Missing by Chelsea IchasoGet This Deal $1.99Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola YoonGet This Deal$1.99Flowerheart by Catherine BakewellGet This Deal $1.99This Savage Song by V. E. SchwabGet This Deal$2.99The Fountains of Silence by Ruta SepetysGet This Deal $2.99The Cheerleaders by Kara ThomasGet This Deal$1.99Juniper & Thorn by Ava ReidGet This Deal $1.99Fireborne by Rosaria MundaGet This Deal$3.99Going Dark by Melissa de la CruzGet This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out July 16, 2024 Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long