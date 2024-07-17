Riot Headline The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals (UPDATED July 17)
What's Up in YA

Grab These Prime YA Book Deals While They’re Hot!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Poisons We Drink

$2.24

The Poisons We Drink by Bethany Baptiste
Get This Deal
A Very Large Expanse of Sea

$1.99

A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh Mafi
Get This Deal
A Tempest of Tea

$1.99

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal
Get This Deal
The Summer She Went Missing

$1.99

The Summer She Went Missing by Chelsea Ichaso
Get This Deal
Blackout

$1.99

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Get This Deal
Flowerheart

$1.99

Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell
Get This Deal
This Savage Song

$1.99

This Savage Song by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
The Fountains of Silence

$2.99

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
The Cheerleaders

$2.99

The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas
Get This Deal
Juniper & Thorn

$1.99

Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid
Get This Deal
Fireborne

$1.99

Fireborne by Rosaria Munda
Get This Deal
Going Dark

$3.99

Going Dark by Melissa de la Cruz
Get This Deal