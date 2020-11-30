20 Gorgeous Book Sleeves To Keep Your Books Safe
Keeping books safe on the go is a perpetual problem for book nerds everywhere. I mean, when you always have a book in your bag or several stuffed at the bottom of your backpack, a bit of wear and tear is inevitable. Good thing book sleeves exist to keep your favorite books in tip top shape no matter how long you tote them around with you. With any one of these 20 gorgeous books sleeves you’ll never have to worry about ripped dust covers ever again.
Alice in Wonderland Book Sleeve
Snag this beautiful navy Alice in Wonderland book sleeve from Melvis Makes over on Etsy.
Starry Night Book Sleeve
A dreamy take on a classic painting. This Van Gogh Starry Night book sleeve deserves a prominent spot on your shelves, even when you’re not using it. Get it from The Book Sleeve.
Rifle Paper Co. Woodland Rabbit Book Sleeve
A too-cute-for-words book sleeve made from one of my favorite fabrics from Rifle Paper Co’s woodland rabbits print. Check it out along with lots of other cute book sleeves from Paper Cuts N Jelly on Etsy.
Bibliophile Book Sleeve
This tarot-inspired book sleeve from Book Beau is maybe one of my favorites ever. I mean, it’s just so beautifully designed and eye catching!
Colorful Floral Book Sleeve
Get this eye-catching book sleeve from The Book Sleeve.
LOTR Book Sleeve
Show off your love of Tolkien with this sleeve featuring a Fellowship of the Ring quote from Rebel Scribe.
Citrus Book Sleeve
Another book sleeve made with some lovely Rifle Paper Co. fabric from Paper Cuts N Jelly with a citrus twist!
Black and White Graphic Book Sleeve
Get this black and white graphic print book sleeve by Sewn By Rebecca Louise to keep your books protected in style.
Penguin Books Book Sleeve
Grab a Penguin Books cover book sleeve over at Bagsy Me First. Choose from so many great options from Frankenstein to The Great Gatsby.
Retro Stripe Book Sleeve
This great retro stripe book sleeve from Rock Paper Words is just the thing to keep your book safe and cozy in style.
Wizard of Oz Book Sleeve
An ode to Oz. Seven Color Daisy‘s Wizard of Oz book sleeve features lovely little illustrations from L. Frank Baum’s beloved books.
Jane Austen Book Sleeve
This lovely Jane Austen book sleeve features fabric from Sweet Sequels. You can get if in Keeper Scrap’s Etsy shop.
Library Card Book Sleeve
Librarians and library lovers won’t be able to resist the lure of this library card book sleeve from Modern Tally.
Glow In The Dark Constellations Book Sleeve
This constellation book sleeve from Melvis Makes would be pretty enough on its own, but it also GLOWS IN THE DARK? Amazing.
Take Me To Neverland Book Sleeve
Grab some pixie dust and head off to Neverland with this book sleeve from Dream and Co.
Typewriter Font Book Sleeve
Love a good font? This typewriter text book sleeve from Living Bones Oddities is just the thing for you.
Modern Floral Book Sleeve
Where are my plant people at? Show off your love of books and plants with this lovely floral book sleeve from Cozy Books NL.
Composition Notebook Book Sleeve
What’s better than a book masquerading as a classic composition notebook? Nothing, so get one of these fun book sleeves from Book Beau.
Red Queen Off With Their Heads Book Sleeve
Get this pretty pink Red Queen book sleeve from Story Time Sleeve.
The Cruel Prince Book Sleeve
This gold embellished book sleeve from Book Nook Sleeves was inspired by Holly Black’s The Cruel Prince but I think it’s gorgeous enough to satisfy any bookworm.
These 20 gorgeous book sleeves not enough for you? Find out where to buy more absolutely beautiful book sleeves, or if DIYing is more your speed, check out some tips and tutorials from how to make your own DIY book sleeve to crocheting book sleeves.