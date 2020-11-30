20 Gorgeous Book Sleeves To Keep Your Books Safe

Keeping books safe on the go is a perpetual problem for book nerds everywhere. I mean, when you always have a book in your bag or several stuffed at the bottom of your backpack, a bit of wear and tear is inevitable. Good thing book sleeves exist to keep your favorite books in tip top shape no matter how long you tote them around with you. With any one of these 20 gorgeous books sleeves you’ll never have to worry about ripped dust covers ever again.

Snag this beautiful navy Alice in Wonderland book sleeve from Melvis Makes over on Etsy.

A dreamy take on a classic painting. This Van Gogh Starry Night book sleeve deserves a prominent spot on your shelves, even when you’re not using it. Get it from The Book Sleeve.

A too-cute-for-words book sleeve made from one of my favorite fabrics from Rifle Paper Co’s woodland rabbits print. Check it out along with lots of other cute book sleeves from Paper Cuts N Jelly on Etsy.

This tarot-inspired book sleeve from Book Beau is maybe one of my favorites ever. I mean, it’s just so beautifully designed and eye catching!

Get this eye-catching book sleeve from The Book Sleeve.

Show off your love of Tolkien with this sleeve featuring a Fellowship of the Ring quote from Rebel Scribe.

Another book sleeve made with some lovely Rifle Paper Co. fabric from Paper Cuts N Jelly with a citrus twist!

Get this black and white graphic print book sleeve by Sewn By Rebecca Louise to keep your books protected in style.

Grab a Penguin Books cover book sleeve over at Bagsy Me First. Choose from so many great options from Frankenstein to The Great Gatsby.

This great retro stripe book sleeve from Rock Paper Words is just the thing to keep your book safe and cozy in style.

An ode to Oz. Seven Color Daisy‘s Wizard of Oz book sleeve features lovely little illustrations from L. Frank Baum’s beloved books.

This lovely Jane Austen book sleeve features fabric from Sweet Sequels. You can get if in Keeper Scrap’s Etsy shop.

Librarians and library lovers won’t be able to resist the lure of this library card book sleeve from Modern Tally.

This constellation book sleeve from Melvis Makes would be pretty enough on its own, but it also GLOWS IN THE DARK? Amazing.

Grab some pixie dust and head off to Neverland with this book sleeve from Dream and Co.

Love a good font? This typewriter text book sleeve from Living Bones Oddities is just the thing for you.

Where are my plant people at? Show off your love of books and plants with this lovely floral book sleeve from Cozy Books NL.

What’s better than a book masquerading as a classic composition notebook? Nothing, so get one of these fun book sleeves from Book Beau.

Get this pretty pink Red Queen book sleeve from Story Time Sleeve.

This gold embellished book sleeve from Book Nook Sleeves was inspired by Holly Black’s The Cruel Prince but I think it’s gorgeous enough to satisfy any bookworm.

These 20 gorgeous book sleeves not enough for you? Find out where to buy more absolutely beautiful book sleeves, or if DIYing is more your speed, check out some tips and tutorials from how to make your own DIY book sleeve to crocheting book sleeves.