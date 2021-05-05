For The Love of GOOSEBUMPS

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

There were two book series I’d dash down the aisles of Waldenbooks for as a young reader: The Baby-Sitters Club and Goosebumps. Like so many young readers, the Goosebumps series appealed to me as someone who loved scary stories, and R.L. Stine was tapping into something that made me crave more. I never quite got into his other horror books as I grew, but I sure did love seeing Goosebumps endure through my time as a children’s librarian decades after my own youth. How fun to share those same books — as well as new additions to the series — with a whole new generation of scare-seekers.

Goosebumps continues to delight and thrill, both with nostalgia and not. Readers are still discovering it anew, and with a live-action adaptation in the works, long-time fans are rediscovering the series and all it brought to their young lives.

Let’s take a look at some of the fun Goosebumps swag you can snag and show off your love of the creepy series.

Whether you slide this into Why I’m Afraid of Bees or Jane Eyre, this Goosebumps bookmark will keep your place…and it glows in the dark! $6.

Keep scary germs away from you and others with a Goosebumps face mask. $13.

Slap a Goosebumps decal on your laptop, your lunch bag, notebook, or anywhere else you’d like. $2 and up.

Make a statement with some Say Cheese and Die Goosebumps earrings. You can choose your book cover and modify as appropriate, too. $10 and up.

I’m here for those Goosebumps television enamel pin. $9.

Though this Goosebumps sweatshirt is perfect for fall, anyone who loves scary time all the time will don this whenever there’s a slight chill in the air. $40.

This is the perfect Goosebumps patch for your denim jacket. $5.

Download and print this perfect Goosebumps-inspired Happy Birthday banner. $6.

Pick your favorite Goosebumps book and wear it ’round your neck. $12 and up.

Keep your favorite little goods safe with a Goosebumps zip pouch. $10.

You’ll have style with a ’90s vintage–style Goosebumps tee, available in a few color options. $19 and up.

I’m obsessed with this Monster Blood Goosebumps sticker. $3.

It’s a resin hair clip. A hair clip! $10.

Drink your favorite cuppa out of a Goosebumps mug. $16.

I can’t think of a more ’90s-appropriate shirt than this bleach-dyed Goosebumps hoodie. $41.

Check this out: it’s a nightlight made from a Goosebumps VHS. You can customize the VHS tape if you prefer a different title from the series. $22.

Don’t forget the small details, either. These Goosebumps nail stickers will give your manicure the perfect creepy edge. $6.