Quiz: Which Goosebumps Cover Are You?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Goosebumps covers are as iconic as the stories themselves. So iconic that you’ve probably lost hours of sleep wondering what Goosebumps book cover most defines who you are as a person. Well, rest easy tonight, friend, because we’re about to uncover the Goosebumps book cover that matches your soul. What a relief!

The Goosebumps series, written by R.L. Stine, was illustrated by artist Tim Jacobus. Yes, you heard right. Jacobus illustrated every. Single. Goosebumps cover in its original run. That’s nearly 100 Goosebumps books between the years 1992 and 2000.

For the sake of this quiz, we will be focusing on the original artwork done by Tim Jacobus for the original book series. Because let’s be real. When you think of Goosebumps, you think of the artwork of Tim Jacobus, whether you are familiar with his name or not.

So let’s celebrate the unforgettable art of Goosebumps. Because let’s admit it. It’s the cover art that made you pick up that Goosebumps book at the Scholastic Book Fair. And let’s celebrate you and your shining personality! Which Goosebumps cover are you? Let’s look deep into your soul to discover the answer! Don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end if you want to check out what other results you could have gotten!

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

What other book covers could you have been? Here’s the full list! The Haunted Mask People think they have you all figured out, don’t they? But you’re not what you appear to be at first glance. Oh no, you’re like an onion. You’ve got layers. But if someone was to look deep, deep inside your soul, they’d see R.L. Stine’s The Haunted Mask glimmering in the depths of you. Night of the Living Dummy Who are you calling a dummy? Not you, friend. People might underestimate you at first, but you’re stronger, smarter, and a whole lot cooler than those people anyway. So screw them! And if they try to cross you? You’ll show them who’s boss, which is why Night of the Living Dummy is your book.

The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight You’re just a romantic at heart, aren’t you? And you like a slow-paced, simple life. Some people love the hustle and bustle of the city, but you’re content to a night out in the middle of a field somewhere, looking up at the stars! That’s why The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight just screams YOU.

The Curse of Camp Cold Lake You’re a thrill seeker. Always on the hunt for adventure and new experiences, whether that’s trying a new restaurant, skydiving, or canoeing in a haunted lake. The Curse of Camp Cold Lake is so you.

Welcome to the Dead House Why go out to the club when you could just order a pizza and stay home and watch Netflix? You’ve spent time making your home a nice, inviting place to be, so you like to be there! Even if it’s haunted. That’s why the cover of Welcome to the Dead House just speaks to you.

If you love the Goosebumps covers, here’s A Definitive Ranking of Goosebumps Covers.