Goodreads Staff Share Their Top Books of 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

In one of the most interesting takes on the “best of” lists for 2023 is the just-released list of books Goodreads staff members called their top of the year. The people asked include not only Goodreads’s Managing Editor and Senior Editor, but also their Visual Editor, Risk Manager, CEO, and more.

Another aspect that makes this list unique is that it’s not limited to 2023 publications. Many of the titles are, but these are books deemed favorite reads for the year, as opposed to the best.

It’s a diverse list of books which include some titles that have seen acclaim this year, as well as several which have gone a little bit more under the radar or which published before 2023. If you’re looking for a good read, perhaps looking to those behind Goodreads will give you some more ideas.

Among Goodreads Staff’s favorite books are:

You can see the entire roundup of favorite books, as well as the staff members who selected them, over on Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.