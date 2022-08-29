Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Horror Books of 2022 (So Far)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In case you missed it, at the halfway point of the year, Goodreads made lists of the overall best books of the year so far as well as the most popular books in several genres, including historical fiction. These books were selected because of positive early reviews from Goodreads users as well as the number of users who added them to their Want To Read shelf.

While we’re well over halfway through the year now, autumn is a popular time to start digging out the horror novels on your TBR. Goodbye beach reads, hello haunting ones! So now is a perfect opportunity to check out the new horror books that are already out, so you can get your hands on them in time for peak horror reading season. Of course, we’re bound to see a lot more come out in the next few months, but that’s just another reason to check these out now.

Here are 15 of the most popular horror books from the first half of 2022, according to Goodreads users.

The Fright Stuff Newsletter The latest and greatest from the world of horror Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Check out the full list of all 30 titles at Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.