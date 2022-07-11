Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Historical Fiction of 2022 (So Far)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While Goodreads put out a list of the 72 Hit Books of the Year (So Far) divided by genre, they’re also putting out separate mid-year lists, including most popular debuts, most popular horror books, and top nonfiction of 2022 so far. It also has announced the most popular historical fiction of the year so far, according to early reviews and how many users have added these titles to their “Want to Read” shelf.

Anecdotally, here at Book Riot we’ve seen a rise in demand for content about historical fiction. Luckily, there are plenty of new historical fiction titles out this year that readers can pick up now.

Here are the 15 most popular historical fiction books, according to Goodreads, that have been published so far in 2022:

Check out the full list of all 36 titles at Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.