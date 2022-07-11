a photo of a person holding a stack of books
Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Historical Fiction of 2022 (So Far)

While Goodreads put out a list of the 72 Hit Books of the Year (So Far) divided by genre, they’re also putting out separate mid-year lists, including most popular debuts, most popular horror books, and top nonfiction of 2022 so far. It also has announced the most popular historical fiction of the year so far, according to early reviews and how many users have added these titles to their “Want to Read” shelf.

Anecdotally, here at Book Riot we’ve seen a rise in demand for content about historical fiction. Luckily, there are plenty of new historical fiction titles out this year that readers can pick up now.

Here are the 15 most popular historical fiction books, according to Goodreads, that have been published so far in 2022:

  1. Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
  2. Violeta by Isabel Allende
  3. The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
  4. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn
  5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
  6. The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis
  7. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
  8. The Last House on the Street by Diane Chamberlain
  9. Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
  10. The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post by Allison Pataki
  11. The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
  12. The Lobotomist’s Wife by Samantha Greene Woodruff
  13. French Braid by Anne Tyler
  14. Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang
  15. The Saints of Swallow Hill by Donna Everhart

Check out the full list of all 36 titles at Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

